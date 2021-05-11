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Covid-19 Is a Communist Chinese Bioweapon, and WW3 Has Already Begun – FULL SHOW 5/10/21
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350 views • May 11, 2021
The Communist Chinese war college publicly admits to developing 'gain of function' bioweapons based on Covid-19 family of viruses with the funding of Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci. The Great Reset has been triggered by the fear weapon that is Covid-19. Now the collapse of the supply chains and mass starvation is the next phase.
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