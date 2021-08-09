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UN "Investigation" of US "Racism:" ChiComs Cheer Deep State-Biden Plan
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50 views • August 09, 2021
The Deep State plan initiated by the Biden administration to have the United Nations conduct a supposed "investigation" of alleged "systemic racism" in America is being ridiculed and blasted by normal Americans and lawmakers, but the Deep State allies in Beijing can hardly contain their excitement, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Newman breaks down the real Deep State agenda here: Undermining true, God-given rights enshrined in America's founding documents in favor of government-granted privileges dubbed "human rights" by the UN and its murderous member regimes.
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