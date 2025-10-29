Joe Banister's Public Fight: Indictment, Acquittal & The Truth (Part 2)

In our second interview, we pick up after Joe Banister's shocking discoveries as an IRS Special Agent and dive into his decades-long public fight for tax truth.



We explore his public advocacy, including his collaboration with the We the People (WTP) Foundation and his challenges for public debates—which IRS representatives famously failed to attend. Joe's efforts culminated in Bob Schulz’s hunger strike, forcing Congressman Roscoe Bartlett to call for a high-level IRS/DOJ debate, only to have the government cancel it after 9/11.



We will also cover the severe government retaliation he faced:

2004: Indicted by the federal government for conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

2005: Fully acquitted by a jury of all charges, without him even having to testify.

2008: The IRS Criminal Investigation Division (CID) formally closed its case against him.



Finally, we’ll discuss his life today. Joe has not filed or paid income taxes since 1999 and continues to speak out, currently appearing on a 2023–2024 speaking tour with Freedom Law School (FLS).

Peymon, for over 33 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 29 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Stop filing or paying ANY income or payroll taxes legally and safely. Go to FreedomLawSchool.org for details.



