Source document: https://drsambailey.com/resources/settling-the-virus-debate/Want more videos?Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the free speech internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, Bitchute & Brighteon.





Add me on these great platforms: https://rokfin.com/timtruth https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.comSupport links (thank you to all the supporters!):





Easy to do one time tips via https://rokfin.com/timtruth or https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b

https://timtruth.substack.com/subscribe





https://subscribestar.com/timtruth





This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHaVtLXodi1o/ -





Dr. Mike Yeadon Signs On with Drs Cowan, Bailey & Kaufman | Blinded Virus Study Needed





Dr Mike Yeadon, Signs On with Drs Cowan, Baile, Kaufman, Blinded Virus Study Needed, Tim Truth, July 16 2022



