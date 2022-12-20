Your Surname / Family name is a Fraud Scheme invented by the Vatican Criminals

Your Family name is a Fraud Scheme invented by the Vatican Criminals. Example, consider my name:

Imad "Daou" is a Vatican copy right property. The family name scheme "Daou" was attached to me without my consent or my father / Mother consent! I am not the son of Daou Vatican! Get that?

So who am I? I, Imad son of Naaman son of Fandi and am not Imad "Daou" since I don't know who Daou is; Daou in Arabic means light. Surname is a fraud scheme invented by the criminals of the Vatican around 1200 A.D. There was no such thing called family name till the Vatican criminals created that thing which is Surname.

So, who is "Daou"? Well, it could have been a tribe, I don't know. If it was a tribe, then no one has the authority to attach it to my name and call it surname. I can choose to be affiliated with a tribe that my father belongs to, but the Vatican and his corporations have NO rights to make it part of my name as surname without full disclosure.

Before the Vatican created that thing called surname, none of the history books used surname/family name. It was always son of or daughter of.