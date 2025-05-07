BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia’s FM on EU airspace closures: a DISGRACE
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
114 views • 4 days ago

Russia’s FM on EU airspace closures: a DISGRACE

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov called attempts by a number of EU countries to prevent European leaders' planes from flying to Russia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of victory a disgrace.

Lavrov says Zelensky, who 'preaches NAZI values', welcomed by EU.

While European leaders defending 'common historical memory' have their rights stripped.

Adding: 

🚨🪖🔥Pentagon admits Russia has changed warfare forever

US Army Secretary Daniel Driskill dropped a bombshell: 

Washington is having to rethink its military shopping list — thanks in no small part to Russia’s ever-evolving drones.

The reason?

🇷🇺 Putin says Russia delivered 1.5 million+ drones to its military

💰 The US is investing billions in high-tech gear…

💥 …but cheap Russian drones are blowing them up at a fraction of the cost

🧮 Cost-efficiency is now a national security issue

Adding:  In Kharkov, the car of the famous UAV designer Andrey Gumenniy was blown up; he died, Defense Minister Umerov reported.

Gumenny was the chief designer of the KNK aviation scientific and technical society.

Update: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has denied that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made any statement regarding the reported death of drone designer Andrey Gumenniy in Kharkov.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
