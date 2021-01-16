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Catherine Austin Fitts: The Story behind the Covid19 crisis - Το σχέδιο πίσω από την κρίση του κορωνοϊού.
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115 views • January 16, 2021
"We'been put in a trap this year... but the door hasn't shut".
Η Αμερικανίδα Οικονομολόγος Κάθριν Όστιν Φιτς, πρώην υφυπουργός στέγασης στις ΗΠΑ, αποκαλύπτει το Σχέδιο πίσω από την “Πανδημία”.
"Φέτος μπήκαμε σε μια παγίδα...αλλά η πόρτα δεν έκλεισε".
Η Αμερικανίδα Οικονομολόγος Κάθριν Όστιν Φιτς, πρώην υφυπουργός στέγασης στις ΗΠΑ, αποκαλύπτει το Σχέδιο πίσω από την “Πανδημία”.
"Φέτος μπήκαμε σε μια παγίδα...αλλά η πόρτα δεν έκλεισε".
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