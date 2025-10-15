💥Pakistani Airstrike on Kabul, Afghanistan

💥Video, confirming a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul.

Adding:

Taliban–Pakistan Clashes Erupt Again - @Rybar Report

After a brief calm, fighting between Afghanistan’s Taliban and Pakistan has reignited along the border. The new escalation began when Taliban forces struck a Pakistani border post at the Chaman–Spin Boldak crossing — the region’s main trade gateway.

➡️What Happened

- Over the past day, the Taliban reinforced border zones with around 700 fighters, concentrating in Helmand, Kandahar, and Paktiya.

- By midnight on October 15, Taliban units attacked a Pakistani checkpoint near Chaman. Pakistan responded with artillery, drones, and air strikes, retaking the post after heavy clashes.

- Fighting spread to other border areas, including Shurko and Zazi Maidan. Pakistani forces employed tanks, artillery, and UAVs, destroying at least eight Taliban armored vehicles and several outposts.

- Islamabad reports 70–80 Taliban fighters killed — figures supported by available footage — while at least seven Pakistani soldiers died.

➡️Escalation and Consequences

Despite the intensity, this is not yet a full-scale war. Relations between Islamabad and the Taliban regime have been tense since Kabul’s takeover, with occasional deadly skirmishes. This time, however, the scale is far larger.

The Taliban’s attempt to project strength has backfired — Pakistan, aware of their movements, struck preemptively using drones and precision munitions. Reports now suggest the Taliban requested a brief ceasefire to retrieve their dead and wounded.

➡️Outlook

Pakistan maintains control through technological superiority. The Taliban, meanwhile, face both military and economic losses, as all major crossings — including Spin Boldak, Torkham, Dand Patan, Ghulam Khan, and Angur Adda — have been closed. Pakistani drones and jets continue to circle Kabul after reported strikes on Taliban command posts in Kandahar and near Spin Boldak, though the Taliban deny the attacks.