“Ukraine is the largest supplier of children for pedophile networks - human trafficking & organ harvesting”
Published Yesterday

“Ukraine is the largest supplier of children for pedophile networks - human trafficking & organ harvesting”

“It has child kennels with surrogate mothers for this purpose”

“The international criminal court should prosecute Zelensky for bombing innocent women & children”

Source @Marcel de Graaff :

Member of European Parliament. Dutch politician and Catholic theologian. Member of political party Forum for Democracy.


ukrainechild traffickingorgan harvestingmarcel de graaff

