Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 31: August 04, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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The evidence appears to indicate that inner-earth seismic and volcanic pressures are pulsating towards the Corridor 1 and 3 Terminal-end locations, while little or none of these pressure shifts are taking place along Corridor 4. China is now playing the WW3 card, as Pelosi played her role in producing the spark needed for things to escalate in the direction of China blockading Taiwan as expected. The WW3 and PlanDemic shoes are dropping with increased frequency.

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China fires 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait day after Nancy Pelosi concludes controversial visit

https://www.foxnews.com/world/china-fires-precision-missile-strikes-taiwan-strait-day-after-nancy-pelosi-concludes-controversial-visit

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Life insurance claims skyrocket after COVID jab rollout, prompting insurers to take legal action against vaccine manufacturers

https://www.newstarget.com/2022-08-03-life-insurance-claims-skyrocket-covid-jab-rollout.html

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Which States Allow the Permitless Carry Of Guns?

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/which-states-allow-permitless-carry-guns

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Tonga volcano spews enough water to fill 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools into stratosphere

https://www.foxnews.com/science/tonga-volcano-spews-enough-water-fill-olympic-size-swimming-pools-stratosphere

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

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Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

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Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





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Contact Terral: [email protected]