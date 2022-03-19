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Don't Get In God's Way
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43 views • March 19, 2022
NOTES --
Don't get in God's way
Faith demands a reconstruction of the inner life.
Believing increases our faith.
So go deeper with God to believe, and know that He is the only source.
Our Lord stresses that we need to produce plenty of fruit (cf. Lk 8:11-15) in keeping with the graces we have received (cf. Lk 12:48).
We have to demonstrate that we are willing recipients of that free gift.
"Forgive in the name of conversion, for the salvation of souls is at stake." -- St. Maria Garetti
Take care of unfinished business, focus on mission not (own) needs.
... but on condition that we know how to recognize the gift of God (cf. Jn 4:10) and be generous, not counting the cost.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Don't get in God's way
Faith demands a reconstruction of the inner life.
Believing increases our faith.
So go deeper with God to believe, and know that He is the only source.
Our Lord stresses that we need to produce plenty of fruit (cf. Lk 8:11-15) in keeping with the graces we have received (cf. Lk 12:48).
We have to demonstrate that we are willing recipients of that free gift.
"Forgive in the name of conversion, for the salvation of souls is at stake." -- St. Maria Garetti
Take care of unfinished business, focus on mission not (own) needs.
... but on condition that we know how to recognize the gift of God (cf. Jn 4:10) and be generous, not counting the cost.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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