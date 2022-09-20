Create New Account
Woke Asian Guy Confronts Equity + Nuking of AP Classes that Helped Him get Ahead
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago

A Woke Asian man who benefitted from AP classes and lessened his college tuition with them confronts the reality of "equity" as defined by the Leftists and Marxists who want to cut the population down to size, and gouge out one of the a human being's eyes so the cyclops doesn't feel bad. It's a scary solution for education that does no one good, and limits the upward mobility of disadvantaged youth.

Keywords
marxistleftistwokesocial justiceequityequalitydichotomycyclopswolkmarxist educationap classesasian educationcut you down to sizeilluminate ap classesadvanced placementadvanced placement classesequity definitionwoke equity

