Ears To Hear & Eyes To See

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"Stand up for the weak.
Protect the innocent.
Fight anyone who stands in the way of kindness & travels down the path of hubris. For most of them don't belong traveling that path in the first place. Too much confidence while lacking intelligence is what got our species in this mess in the first place.
Show no fear to those who think they have all the power."
Venmo @beautifulhorizons