🔍 Uncover the Hidden Culprit Behind Low Thyroid! 🔍

🌟 🩺 Join Dr. Heather Stone, a dedicated functional medicine practitioner from Integrated Health Center of the Rockies, as she reveals a crucial insight about thyroid health.

Did you know that up to 98% of women with low thyroid actually have Hashimoto's? ⚔️

🦠 Hashimoto's is an autoimmune condition where your immune system targets and slowly destroys thyroid tissue over time.

This immune system attack often starts years before an official low thyroid diagnosis.

In many cases, it's triggered after giving birth, but it can also be triggered by hormonal fluctuations during puberty or major stress and trauma. 🤰📈

🌟 Understanding Hashimoto's is crucial for managing thyroid health.

