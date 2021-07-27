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Rachael, a ritual abuse child says amazing things.
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44 views • July 27, 2021
Rachael, who's real name is Sarah A. Adams was a child...ritual...abuse...sex....trainee....ect.... ect...person. It's one of the videos I remembered but had a hard time finding again. I have doubts of a few things she says but not because I think her a fraud. It's more a matter of a traumatized person, trying to understand. The fact that she lived though this and is still alive as few others are, speaks volumes and if you pay attention to what she says, her survival is explained.. I will post no video more important than this one!!
This video, not only has been disappeared all over the internet, even the websites have disappeared. The internet was almost scoured of websites dealing with this kind of information along with Targeted Individual and Directed Energy sites. I am re-posting what I can find. Hopefully it will help.
This video, not only has been disappeared all over the internet, even the websites have disappeared. The internet was almost scoured of websites dealing with this kind of information along with Targeted Individual and Directed Energy sites. I am re-posting what I can find. Hopefully it will help.
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