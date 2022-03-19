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The Drug Lords of the British East India Trading Company - Left Out Of History Books
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195 views • March 19, 2022
One of the many evil doings of the British East India Trading Company that History class did not teach. They were the world's first "World Corporations" that was as evil or more evil than the worst corporations today.
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