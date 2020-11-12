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AG Barr releases memo on election fraud, DOJ official resigns
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167 views • November 12, 2020
The head of the Justice Department’s elections crime branch stepped down following Attorney General William Barr’s decision to authorize investigations of alleged voting irregularities. One America’s Chanel Rion has more.
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