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This Just In, The Left Demands Eugenics
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172 views • May 13, 2022
Convinced your NOT Racist and Sexist while supporting the execution of millions of minorities and promoting men in women sports... Your body your choice but everyone must get the JAB? Micro organism on MARS is life but a heart beat isn’t? Promote sending baby formula to the border and to the all white Ukraine while all babies starve at home? Please seek Therapy
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