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Brandy Vaughan WARRIOR OF TRUTH
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110 views • May 28, 2021
You do NOT need an injection for protection. The BEST defense against disease is a strong immune system — NOT one overloaded with toxic additives from food, air, water, and VACCINES. Yep, vaccines. They contain many toxic ingredients – some KNOWN to cause cancer and brain damage – that have no place to go once injected into the body. So they go straight to vital organs, bypassing the body’s natural line of defense and detox.
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