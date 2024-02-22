Liberty Radio New Music Potluck 26

New music for old earholes! New Music Potluck -- lovingly prepared by GTW Liberty Radio. Come and get you some!

The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!! https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel - the only place to get YOUR audio-only Liberty Radio replays! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

we're also on Gab & Tumblr now!! #SearchItUp

Our Partners:

Grand Theft World digital time capsule - Join the community! https://grandtheftworld.com/

Get Autonomy and level up your life: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/wv3QX9Sh

Autonomy Agora Marketplace https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/

Freedom United Revolt - fashions for freedom https://freedomunitedrevolt.com/

Media Monarchy with James Evan Pilato https://mediamonarchy.com/

The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/

Rebunked News https://rebunked.news/

Burn Babylon Burn/the Doom Kitchen https://www.youtube.com/@3xburn

Wiscannabis Farms - for all your bomb-ass cream needs! https://www.wiscannabis.com/

GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2

Notes:

Fred Again Mash Up - Ren https://youtu.be/8ASggnoga9Q?si=aldzyhpR3U3x_KK6

Horror Movies - XXsmile https://peopleofpunkrock.bandcamp.com/album/horror-movies-single

Bubble People - the Refusers https://youtu.be/z_cUV8o1kyI?si=69dR-MSC3vBIvHUv

Alpha Futura - Ill Bill https://youtu.be/46AfAHcoytc?si=fQqqQb28el1zTExE

Sink - Joey Cool https://youtu.be/Vit2AtMO_JE?si=TgH_S8gmKmoDoc1F

Brain-Dead - Joe Normal https://youtu.be/WfIeFlkzp-I?si=i6mhkcOsjudYSRul

Ring Ring - Aphids! https://youtu.be/CheLpsDH3B0?si=qcs-pjD4pNwrnEOs

Dial Tone(ft. Millyz) - Chris Webby https://youtu.be/IHOG80WryaM?si=xSeZ3TFz5ZudilWP

I Don't Mind - MonaLisa Twins https://youtu.be/eTuOV2knT8I?si=RGWJJZDfA_a7ryii

Murken Drame(Remix) - DJ High Yona (*unreleased)