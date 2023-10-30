Kevin J Johnston Talks About Matthew Perry's Drug Use And Vaccine Use.





How many of you are going to worship celebrities for the rest of your lives? So many of you out there have actual family members who are sick and dying yet you choose to cry about a man that you've never met.





Matthew Perry is from the same Province and country that I am from but it doesn't mean that in any way I am connected to this guy. He would go to work and pretend to be someone else, cracking unfunny jokes and being obnoxious. So what?





Because he made unfunny statements on television, all of you love this guy for some reason. He then decides to poison his own body with drugs and drugs and drugs and drugs and alcohol and drugs and drugs followed by poisoning himself with vaccines and he did not need and then he told all of you to get the same vaccines that were lethal. Remember when I warned you at the vaccines were lethal. I told you not to take them he told you to take them and he got paid for it.





This is my take on all the celebrity worship you can't wait to do. I worship nothing you should probably consider the same thing.





http://www.FreedomReport.ca





#friends #matthewperry #hottub #covid #covid19 #pandemic #vaccine #vax #dead #ripmatthewperry





friends, vaccine, dead, pandemic, vax, covid19, covid, matthewperry, hottub, ripmatthewperry