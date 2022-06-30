This Scares Me

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Jun 30, 2022 With the Shortage of Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Diesel Engine Oil, a huge catastrophe awaits us. The whole economy runs on diesel. It's what powers the container ships that brings in goods, and the trucks that collect goods from the ports. It's what makes the tractors plow the fields. It's also what makes your car start. With this shortage everything can come to a complete halt. Pastor Stan also shares a dream from Pastor Masih in today's video.





00:00 An Economic Collapse - No more Diesel (DEF)

11:30 Who is Pastor Masih?

14:40 Dream from Pastor Masih

23:42 Get Prepared

25:09 Joseph’s Kitchen

29:23 WatchProphecyClub.com





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_NYCeswgKA