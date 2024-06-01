Create New Account
VOILA CE QUE VEUT DEFENDRE MACRON EN UKRAINE ! THIS IS WHAT MACRON WANTS TO DEFEND IN UKRAINE !
La vérité vérifié
VOILA CE QUE VEUT DEFENDRE MACRON EN UKRAINE !

THIS IS WHAT MACRON WANTS TO DEFEND IN UKRAINE !

Bataillon néonazi ukrainien Tornado : plongeon dans l’horreur brute

Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Tornado: dive into gross horror

https://www.profession-gendarme.com/bataillon-neonazi-ukrainien-tornado-plongeon-dans-lhorreur-brute/

https://rumble.com/v4yuki5-voila-ce-que-veut-defendre-macron-.html

