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Global Bombshell! CDC Officially Calls Covid-19 a Hysteria-Driven Hoax - FULL SHOW 8/31/20
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10 views • September 01, 2020
Federal agency now says 94% of people who died had serious pre-existing “morbidity” issues and 90%+ of tests are ‘false positives’. Tune in to hear this bombshell news: the CDC is now forced to admit that Covid-19 isn’t anywhere near as severe as the government – and the globalist puppet masters – led you to believe:
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