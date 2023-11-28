Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jeff & Erica - Vaxxed Account for 95% of Covid Deaths in 2023
channel image
Samlaunch
202 Subscribers
92 views
Published 21 hours ago
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon...Why Were Some Of The Injected Lucky...And Escaped Obvious Injuries After The Jab? -- November 27, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 27, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com

* 200 memes/pictures (16-seconds each) from rense, makow, barnhardt, armstrong.** Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/

Keywords
researchjefferica

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket