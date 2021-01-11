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STEPS TO PERDITION: Our own course of backsliding has separated us from God. Get back to the Bible!
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20 views • January 11, 2021
Backsliding, otherwise known as apostasy or turning away from God, is a big problem. We can turn away from God in many different areas in our life. The great backsliding upon health reform is because unwise minds have handled it and carried it to such extremes that it has disgusted in place of converting people to it. Besides backsliding on health reform, we can turn away from God by following our own opinions and ideas rather than following Bible truth. We dishonour God by backsliding and so it is time to correct our ways and turn to the Lord with all our heart.
Join Benjamin as he takes you through a Bible study about backsliding!
visit: www.chainoftruth.org
contact: [email protected]
Join Benjamin as he takes you through a Bible study about backsliding!
visit: www.chainoftruth.org
contact: [email protected]
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