How to REDUCE your RV Camping Costs - and enjoy your camping experience MORE

RV Camping has become quite expensive in recent years. I recently paid over $400. for a one week stay at an RV park in rural Northwestern Montana. Sure, it was a great RV campground (resort) but... for that kind of money, perhaps I'm old, but I'd expect a luxury room in a resort hotel!





The resort I was at is the Nugget in St. Regis. And while it IS a very nice RV Resort (I took some inspiring photos), is ANY RV park worth over $400. for a week's stay?





My plan? I will be BOONDOCKING far more in the future as RV Campgrounds continue to raise their rates to the moon!





Discount RV park memberships are one way to reduce the cost of RV parks. In my video and post, I discuss two of the best programs. What you'll need for a successful boondocking experience is also a part of what I discuss in my latest effort. Please do let me know your thoughts after watching the video and visiting my post.





Thanks!





