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Democrat Platform Abortion, BLM, LGBTQPXYZ Unleashes the Power of Women!
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27 views • August 21, 2020
Nancy Pelosi gushed over the fact that the Communist Democrats were so diverse with Illegal Aliens, Homosexuals, Lesbians, Tranny's and the rest of the LGBTQPXYZ crowd!
She also Praised Democrats for being champions of abortion during her rehearsed DNC speech.
Help keep this ministry afloat https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Nasty Nancy Pelosi is a Practicing Catholic Witch
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/nasty-nancy-pelosi-is-a-practicing-catholic-witch/
Kamala Devi Harris Jezebel Extraordinaire
https://www.christiannetworknews.com/kamala-devi-harris-jezebel-extraordinaire-part-1-mixed-religions/
She also Praised Democrats for being champions of abortion during her rehearsed DNC speech.
Help keep this ministry afloat https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Nasty Nancy Pelosi is a Practicing Catholic Witch
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/nasty-nancy-pelosi-is-a-practicing-catholic-witch/
Kamala Devi Harris Jezebel Extraordinaire
https://www.christiannetworknews.com/kamala-devi-harris-jezebel-extraordinaire-part-1-mixed-religions/
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