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Have you been divorced and are married again? You need to see Jesus ASAP
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141 views • October 27, 2021
If you have been married and divorced, you need to watch this video. Breaking a marriage vow carries the death penalty, so it is prudent that you get with the Lord Jesus Christ TODAY and get your broken marriage vow(s) resolved with Him as soon as you can.
for more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-marriage-and-divorce.html
for more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-marriage-and-divorce.html
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