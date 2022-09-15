Current Health Challenges Are Due To Mineral Deficiencies Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 09/14/22 https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/ (800) 212-2613 CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563 #diabetes #health #drwallach https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0 Air Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Monologue Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing mineral deficiencies. Contending that most of the current health challenges are due to mineral deficiencies. Asserting there are no minerals in our food because the soils are depleted. Because once we started using electricity to heat and cook so no wood ash to put in gardens. Pearls of Wisdom Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding foods that can that can help balance blood sugar levels. Foods like apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, fiber rich foods, fenugreek and high protein foods. Other ways to regulate blood sugar levels are eating big meals early in the day, stay hydrated, manage carb levels, manage stress and get enough sleep. Callers Al has questions regarding an eye hemorrhage. Greenwade has a friend experiencing stomach pain. Randall is overweight and has questions concerning heart disease.