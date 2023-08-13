28% of residents (42 of 152) died within 3 weeks of getting COVID-19 vaccine, says Steve Kirsch

42 out of 152 residents (28%) DIED within 3 weeks of getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a Skilled Nursing Facility. Normally, fewer than one (1) patient would have died during any 3-week period. For the entire year of 2020, this facility had ZERO (0) COVID deaths.
The article by Steve Kirsch posted on Aug 8, 2023 is posted here: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/breaking-over-25-of-elderly-residents
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.