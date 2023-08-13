Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
28% of residents (42 of 152) died within 3 weeks of getting COVID-19 vaccine, says Steve Kirsch
channel image
The Prisoner
8671 Subscribers
Shop now
656 views
Published 12 hours ago

42 out of 152 residents (28%) DIED within 3 weeks of getting  the COVID-19 vaccine at a Skilled Nursing Facility. Normally, fewer than  one (1) patient  would have died  during any 3-week period. For the entire year of 2020, this facility had  ZERO (0) COVID deaths.

The article by Steve Kirsch posted on Aug 8, 2023 is posted here: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/breaking-over-25-of-elderly-residents

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
vaccinesdeathsnursing homessteve kirsch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket