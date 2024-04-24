Create New Account
Airlines slated to receive 40% fewer new planes than scheduled, expect higher fares this summer
Published Wednesday

With airlines getting 40% fewer new planes than scheduled, expect higher fares this summer and increased risk of delays and cancellations.


story:

https://forbes.com/sites/jeremybogaisky/2024/04/20/boeing-airbus-airlines-summer/?utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=forbes

Keywords
airline industrysafety inspectionsdecreased production

