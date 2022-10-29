Canadian doctors killing children who are depressed without telling their parents?

Tucker Carlson 10/26/2022. The article about Canada's Assisted Suicide Program, which Tucker mentions, is posted here:
https://www.commonsense.news/p/scheduled-to-die-the-rise-of-canadas
Title of the article is: "Scheduled to Die: The Rise of Canada's Assisted Suicide Program: What do you do when you discover your son has made an appointment for his death?"
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
