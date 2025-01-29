Exploring Conviction & Repentance: Holy Spirit's Role In Your Change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we explore the concept of conviction through various stories in the Bible. The speaker emphasizes the difference between sharing religion and sharing words from the scripture. Key stories include Joseph's brothers feeling guilty for selling him, Pharaoh's repeated disobedience despite being shown his wrongs, and the Israelites' realization of their sins. The speaker highlights the role of the Holy Spirit in convicting us of our wrongs and stressing that conviction alone is not enough; it must lead to repentance and change. Join us as we learn about the power of the Holy Spirit and the importance of acting on our convictions.
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:15The Importance of Sharing the Word
00:52Conviction in the Bible: Joseph's Brothers
03:34Pharaoh's Hardened Heart
07:59Conviction and Repentance
09:13Conclusion and Blessings