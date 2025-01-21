Prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour's Mother Awaits Her Daughter's Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, the mother of prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour lives in a state of anticipation and hope, waiting for the moment of her daughter's release as part of the upcoming prisoner swap deal. Yasmin, who has been subjected to administrative detention five times, most recently on 26 December 2023. In Aida Refugee Camp, north of Bethlehem, the mother of prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour awaits the moment her daughter will be released as part of a prisoner exchange deal.
Interview: - Fadwa abu Srour
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 16/01/2025
