The “Digital ID Is a Human Right” Trap Is Set – Don’t Fall For It!

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Derrick Broze breaks down several stories relating to vaccine passports, digital ID’s, and facial recognition. Derrick reviews his latest article for The Last American Vagabond, “Exposing the ‘Digital ID Is a Human Right’ Scam”.
https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-digital-id-is-a-human-right-trap-is-set-dont-fall-for-it/#
■ Digital ID ■ Vaccine Passports ■ Social Credit Scores ■
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
⬇️ CONDUIT CHANNEL ⬇️
■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv
■ http://truthparadigm.tv
⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️
■ https://rumble.com/c/DigitalPassports
■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/uX4KEQjy3zhJ/
■ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18dc91a5-426b-4e21-a08b-7d7565263a2f?index=1
■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/digital-vaccine-social-passports-6253186d04b2a93e01fdc23b
■ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%20%23digitalidtruth
■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/digital-passports-part-1-discernment-part-2_dRmuQy4p4rmEI8s.html/list/hXwKI1yef5LheAQ
⬇️ ARTICLES ⬇️
■
■ https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.news
⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️
https://sources.truthparadigm.net
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