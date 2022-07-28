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The “Digital ID Is a Human Right” Trap Is Set – Don’t Fall For It!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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258 views • July 28, 2022


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Derrick Broze breaks down several stories relating to vaccine passports, digital ID’s, and facial recognition. Derrick reviews his latest article for The Last American Vagabond, “Exposing the ‘Digital ID Is a Human Right’ Scam”.


https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-digital-id-is-a-human-right-trap-is-set-dont-fall-for-it/#



■ Digital ID ■ Vaccine Passports ■ Social Credit Scores ■



Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit.



⬇️ CONDUIT CHANNEL ⬇️


■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv


■ http://truthparadigm.tv



⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️


 ■ https://rumble.com/c/DigitalPassports


 ■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/uX4KEQjy3zhJ/


 ■ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18dc91a5-426b-4e21-a08b-7d7565263a2f?index=1


 ■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/digital-vaccine-social-passports-6253186d04b2a93e01fdc23b


 ■ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%20%23digitalidtruth


 ■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/digital-passports-part-1-discernment-part-2_dRmuQy4p4rmEI8s.html/list/hXwKI1yef5LheAQ



⬇️ ARTICLES ⬇️



■ https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news


■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news


■ http://truthparadigm.news



⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️


■ https://cspoa.org


■ https://www.j6truth.org/


■ https://thepatriotlight.com/


■ https://reawakeningseries.com


■ https://covid19criticalcare.com


■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv


■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news


■ http://truthparadigm.net



⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️


https://sources.truthparadigm.net



#TheConsciousResistance, #DerrickBroze, #HumanRights, #Vietnam, #Travel, #Iran, #MC, #Mastercard, #digital, #ID, #Identity, #discernment, #government, #tech, #technology, #2020, #social, #credit, #project, #lockstep, #vaccine, #passports, #certificates, #Covid, #green, #card, #control, #Track, #Trace, #Facial, #Recognition, #constitution, #constitutional, #NO, #DigitaLidTruth, #nano, #technology, #leapfrog, #keystone, #treasure, #map, #liberty, #freedom, #life, #agenda21, #agenda2030, #great, #reset, #projection101, #Covfefe, #Retruth

Keywords
irantravelvaccinetechnologygovernment2020identitysocialcredittechhuman rightsmcmastercardprojectvietnamdiscernmentdigitalidderrick brozelockstepcovidthe conscious resistancecertificatespassports
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