500ft Above America (2019)- America the Beautiful! A positive view of this great country!!!
A documentary 9 years in the making, filmmaker Ken Axmaker, Jr's final project will let you see America like you have never seen it before, from 500 ft. For 5 years he crisscrossed the country taking photographs and video of life in America from a perspective few ever see. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10916444... A Last Train to Memphis Production Produced/directed/written by Ken Axmaker, Jr. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10916444... Music: All rights go to their respective owners.

