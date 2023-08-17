500ft Above America (2019)- America the Beautiful! A positive view of this great country!!!

A documentary 9 years in the making, filmmaker Ken Axmaker, Jr's final project will let you see America like you have never seen it before, from 500 ft. For 5 years he crisscrossed the country taking photographs and video of life in America from a perspective few ever see.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10916444...
A Last Train to Memphis Production
Produced/directed/written by Ken Axmaker, Jr.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10916444...
Music:
All rights go to their respective owners.
