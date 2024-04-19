Fresh. New. Arrivals. Illegal Alien Invasion, NYC.

NYC Illegal Immigrant crisis. 100s of illegal aliens arrived at Penn Station train terminal in NYC. The illegals were flown in by a charter plane into Pennsylvania, then taken by bus to NJ, then took a train into NYC.
How will they like the shelter food? I hear its awful. Or maybe they will land in a plush hotel with room service. Or in someone's home.
Did they bring the measles? Tuberculosis?
filmed by @LeeroyPress
