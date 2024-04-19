Create New Account
Fresh. New. Arrivals. Illegal Alien Invasion, NYC.
GalacticStorm
NYC Illegal Immigrant crisis.  100s of illegal aliens arrived at Penn Station train terminal in NYC. The illegals were flown in by a charter plane into Pennsylvania, then taken by bus to NJ, then took a train into NYC.

How will they like the shelter food?  I hear its awful. Or maybe they will land in a plush hotel with room service.  Or in someone's home.  

Did they bring the measles? Tuberculosis?   


filmed by @LeeroyPress 

