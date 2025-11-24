Looking for a reliable solution to turn straw and other biomass materials into high-quality fuel pellets?

Check out our latest Vertical Ring Die Pellet Machine test with straw, showcasing stable operation, high output, and excellent pellet density.

In this test run, the machine processes raw straw into uniform, durable biomass pellets—perfect for biomass power plants, farming waste recycling, heating projects, and commercial pellet production. With a compact vertical structure, strong feeding efficiency, and energy-saving design, this machine is built for continuous and heavy-duty production.

If you’re searching for a powerful pelletizing solution that can handle straw, EFB, wood chips, rice husk, and other agro-waste materials, this machine is your ideal choice.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

https://richipelletizer.com/straw-pellet-machine-for-sale/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867