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Horrifying Facts About Organ Donation Procedures and U.S. Laws
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263 views • November 13, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZVo5O0W7VE&;ab_channel=AnonZ
Organ harvesting is a 3-6 hour long surgery performed using paralytic drugs *without* anesthesia. Many misdiagnosed "brain dead" people have woken up shortly before the procedure or while on the operating table. ***Links to source documents below.***
Uniform Anatomical Gift Act:
http://www.uniformlaws.org/shared/doc...
LifeGift (OPO) Procedural Manual:
http://www.lifegift.org/sites/default...
LifeSource (OPO) Procedural Manual With Brain Death Testing Guidelines (pg 14). Confirmatory tests (EEG, Cerebral Angiogram, etc...) listed as 'optional':
http://www.life-source.org/wp-content...
97% Die Within a Week If Truly Brain Dead: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Concerned Doctors Pressured to Stay Silent For Fear of Discouraging Organ Donations:
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2000...
Opiate Deaths Fuel Organ Donation: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/09/health/...
OPO Wins Ohio Court Battle to Harvest Organs From 21 Year Old Despite Family’s Objections: http://www.dispatch.com/content/stori...
No Standardized Tests for Brain Death: http://surgery.med.miami.edu/laora/cl...
Donation After Cardiac Death:
https://www.njsharingnetwork.org/docu...
The Challenge of Organ Donation after Cardiac Death:
https://sciencelife.uchospitals.edu/2...
3 Horror Stories from an Anesthesiologist:
http://anesthesiology.pubs.asahq.org/...
Organ harvesting is a 3-6 hour long surgery performed using paralytic drugs *without* anesthesia. Many misdiagnosed "brain dead" people have woken up shortly before the procedure or while on the operating table. ***Links to source documents below.***
Uniform Anatomical Gift Act:
http://www.uniformlaws.org/shared/doc...
LifeGift (OPO) Procedural Manual:
http://www.lifegift.org/sites/default...
LifeSource (OPO) Procedural Manual With Brain Death Testing Guidelines (pg 14). Confirmatory tests (EEG, Cerebral Angiogram, etc...) listed as 'optional':
http://www.life-source.org/wp-content...
97% Die Within a Week If Truly Brain Dead: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Concerned Doctors Pressured to Stay Silent For Fear of Discouraging Organ Donations:
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2000...
Opiate Deaths Fuel Organ Donation: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/09/health/...
OPO Wins Ohio Court Battle to Harvest Organs From 21 Year Old Despite Family’s Objections: http://www.dispatch.com/content/stori...
No Standardized Tests for Brain Death: http://surgery.med.miami.edu/laora/cl...
Donation After Cardiac Death:
https://www.njsharingnetwork.org/docu...
The Challenge of Organ Donation after Cardiac Death:
https://sciencelife.uchospitals.edu/2...
3 Horror Stories from an Anesthesiologist:
http://anesthesiology.pubs.asahq.org/...
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