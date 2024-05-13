Flyntlok Parts Ordering Demonstration

This video was created as a demonstration of the Flyntlok Equipment Dealer Management System (DMS) Vendor Dashboard and Purchase Order Creation capabilities. In this case, we demonstrate using the vendor, John Deere and placing a stock order for one of the customer's six stores. Flyntlok will recommend stock orders and coordinate expedited orders. You can review the order, save it, forward it to management for approval and then, with many of our vendors, immediately submit it for fulfillment. Users can drill down on any part in the order to see usage history or other notes regarding how and when it is purchased.