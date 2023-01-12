Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01/12/2023
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published Yesterday |

EV or Electric Vehicles have been pushed as the thing that "Everyone in the world should have" and the left ad the people pushing them do not even look at the fact that they are new and too many bugs and things are still there. The reality is, that Gasoline vehicles are much safer and of good use for us now. Let the scientists fix what is wrong and make them better before forcing them on us. But they won't do that. And many of us will get killed because of their negligence.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

