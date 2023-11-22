Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
About-Face: U.S. Army Wants the Unvaxxed Back
channel image
The New American
2271 Subscribers
63 views
Published 20 hours ago

Nearly two years after booting the unvaccinated soldiers, the Army is now asking them to rejoin the forces. But wait, wasn’t Covid supposed to be a disease of the unvaccinated that would decimate those foolish enough to refuse the jab? 

Also, the Left is trying to destroy Elon Musk and X via slander and innuendo. At least 30 million more Americans will have to disclose how much money they earned via popular online payment platforms. And Italy becomes the first country in the world to ban globalist-promoted synthetic food. 

Plus, The New American’s Gary Benoit joins Steve Bonta to discuss the JFK assassination on the 60th anniversary of that sea-change event. 

Get your copy of the Collectors Edition, Self Reliance: Foundation of Freedom https://thenewamerican.com/product/self-reliance-foundation-of-freedom-paperback-bookazine/ 

Keywords
discriminationvaccineelon muskus army

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket