X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2908a - [WEF]/Biden’s Climate Narrative Aren’t Convincing The People,Gold Purchasing Has Begun

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2908a - Oct 25,2022

[WEF]/Biden’s Climate Narrative Aren’t Convincing The People,Gold Purchasing Has Begun

The Biden admin are having a difficult time explaining the economy, the reporters are not believing what they are saying and if they are saying this then the people are definitely not buying what they are selling. The climate agenda is completely falling apart. The people in Russia are now buying gold.

