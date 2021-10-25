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MARTIAL LAW IS HERE! - Military To REPLACE Police & Doctors? - What You NEED To Know!
World Alternative Media
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7433 views • October 25, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent news regarding the rise of the global police state as military replaces police and doctors worldwide while camps are built for the non-obedient.
This is a serious issue we all face right now as social credit knocks at our door with military police not far behind.
We recently reported on the martial law declaration in Canada under the Emergency Planning Act Section 18 and 18.1. The first province to push the Emergency Planning Act forward (formerly known as the War Act) was Saskatchewan. Following Saskatchewan's enforcement, military have now been deployed to hospitals and to multiple care facilities. This is only the beginning of course. By the middle of next year, the world will be unrecognizable as people sit on their hands while martial law is deployed and the unjabbed are blamed for the illnesses that will stem from people whose immune systems have been shattered by the jab.

In this video, we break down how this encroaching problem will grow and worsen and what people can DO about it.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsmilitarypolice statenwoconspiracymartial lawmandatevoluntaryismjabcoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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