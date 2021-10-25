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MARTIAL LAW IS HERE! - Military To REPLACE Police & Doctors? - What You NEED To Know!
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7433 views • October 25, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent news regarding the rise of the global police state as military replaces police and doctors worldwide while camps are built for the non-obedient.
This is a serious issue we all face right now as social credit knocks at our door with military police not far behind.
We recently reported on the martial law declaration in Canada under the Emergency Planning Act Section 18 and 18.1. The first province to push the Emergency Planning Act forward (formerly known as the War Act) was Saskatchewan. Following Saskatchewan's enforcement, military have now been deployed to hospitals and to multiple care facilities. This is only the beginning of course. By the middle of next year, the world will be unrecognizable as people sit on their hands while martial law is deployed and the unjabbed are blamed for the illnesses that will stem from people whose immune systems have been shattered by the jab.
In this video, we break down how this encroaching problem will grow and worsen and what people can DO about it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent news regarding the rise of the global police state as military replaces police and doctors worldwide while camps are built for the non-obedient.
This is a serious issue we all face right now as social credit knocks at our door with military police not far behind.
We recently reported on the martial law declaration in Canada under the Emergency Planning Act Section 18 and 18.1. The first province to push the Emergency Planning Act forward (formerly known as the War Act) was Saskatchewan. Following Saskatchewan's enforcement, military have now been deployed to hospitals and to multiple care facilities. This is only the beginning of course. By the middle of next year, the world will be unrecognizable as people sit on their hands while martial law is deployed and the unjabbed are blamed for the illnesses that will stem from people whose immune systems have been shattered by the jab.
In this video, we break down how this encroaching problem will grow and worsen and what people can DO about it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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