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4-12-2022 Fact or Fiction? Remember...It's an information war!
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32 views • April 12, 2022
Episode 43
With the new Dr. Ardis documentary 'Watch the Water' now being released, it is just time to remember we need to stay focused on what we know to be fact. This IS an information war after all. We all want to believe the most shocking revelations, but I feel we must wait for corroboration before getting too excited.
Watch Stew Peters / Dr. Ardis - Watch the water here:
https://www.brighteon.com/18dad46e-cb38-482b-9b7f-1d5b28cd2b4b
Watch Nino Rodriguez and Jack Maxey here:
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/04/new-david-rodiguez-jack-maxey-hunter-biden-laptop-2529608.html
Read The Gateway Pundit article about Hunter’s laptop:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/deep-state-behind-efforts-release-bogus-hunter-biden-laptop-picks-use-reported-honestly-laptop/
With the new Dr. Ardis documentary 'Watch the Water' now being released, it is just time to remember we need to stay focused on what we know to be fact. This IS an information war after all. We all want to believe the most shocking revelations, but I feel we must wait for corroboration before getting too excited.
Watch Stew Peters / Dr. Ardis - Watch the water here:
https://www.brighteon.com/18dad46e-cb38-482b-9b7f-1d5b28cd2b4b
Watch Nino Rodriguez and Jack Maxey here:
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/04/new-david-rodiguez-jack-maxey-hunter-biden-laptop-2529608.html
Read The Gateway Pundit article about Hunter’s laptop:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/deep-state-behind-efforts-release-bogus-hunter-biden-laptop-picks-use-reported-honestly-laptop/
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