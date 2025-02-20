⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (20 February 2025) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (20 February 2025)

▫️Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range high precision group strike by long-range air-, sea-, and ground-based weapons as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles at the gas and power infrastructure that supported the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the targets were engaged.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 45 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of five mechanised brigades of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Kutkovka, Kupyansk, Kondrashovka, Zagoruykovka, Novaya Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), Kolodezi, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 180 troops, five pickup trucks, and seven field artillery guns, including four NATO-made ones. Two ammunition depots and one electronic warfare station were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Seversk, Vasyukovka, Novomarkovo, Chasov Yar, Chervonoye, Karpovka, Konstantinovka, and Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 175 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two pickup trucks, and seven field artillery guns, including three Western-made ones.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Russian troops hit six mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, three assault brigades, one assault regiment, and one National Guard brigade close to Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, Gnatovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Udachnoye, Kotlino, Uspenovka, Nadezhdinka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 280 troops, five tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops launched an attack on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, and one territorial defence brigade of the AFU near Bogatyr, Komar, Novoocheretovatoye, Burlatskoye, and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 155 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged units of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade close to Novoandreyevka, Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Kachkarovka, Tyaginka, Antonovka, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 90 troops, six motor vehicles, and two artillery guns. Two ammunition depots, one electronic warfare station, and one counter-battery warfare station were neutralised.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots, training and launch sites for unmanned aerial vehicles as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 163 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities shot down the Ukrainian Air Force's MiG-29 aircraft, four French-made Hammer guided bombs, five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 112 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 655 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,007 unmanned aerial vehicles, 594 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,534 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,518 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,883 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,846 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry