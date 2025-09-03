From Atheism To Christianity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attacks On Christians, Norm McDonald & Leaving Atheism For Catholicism
* 6 years ago, Fox News denounced Michael Knowles for making an obvious point: “If it [the ‘climate crisis’] were about science, it would be led by scientists rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”
* Then they banned him from the air.
* He has since been vindicated, to put it mildly.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 September 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-michael-knowles