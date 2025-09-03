From Atheism To Christianity

Attacks On Christians, Norm McDonald & Leaving Atheism For Catholicism

* 6 years ago, Fox News denounced Michael Knowles for making an obvious point: “If it [the ‘climate crisis’] were about science, it would be led by scientists rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

* Then they banned him from the air.

* He has since been vindicated, to put it mildly.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 September 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-michael-knowles

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1963285867608649879