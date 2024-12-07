BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
South Korea: Attempt to Impeach President Yoon has Failed
5 months ago

Attempt to impeach President Yoon has failed in South Korea

The South Korean parliament failed to impeach the country's president following his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law. The ruling party boycotted the vote, and the opposition was unable to secure the 200 votes needed to initiate impeachment proceedings. The standoff between the opposition, which controls the parliament, and the president appears likely to continue.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment motion in the opposition-led parliament on Saturday that was prompted by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law this week, after members of his party boycotted the vote. Only 195 votes were cast, below the threshold of 200 needed for the vote to count.

