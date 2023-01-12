Newly Elected U.S. Speaker McCarthy Is Brewing A Storm To Destroy The CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/679025
Summary：On January 8, in his Grand Live Broadcast, Miles Guo said the newly elected U.S. Speaker McCarthy would definitely investigate the origin of the CCP-virus(COVID), thus setting off a storm of purging the communists in the United States.
